Taiwan takes new measures to prevent Chinese ‘spies’ from relocating

Taiwan’s government on Monday said it had amended regulations to prevent mainland Chinese citizens currently residents of Hong Kong and Macau from moving to the self-ruled island to spy or engage in other illegal acts.

The Mainland Affairs Council, Taiwan’s top government agency on policy dealings with Beijing, said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Interior Ministry amends some regulations preventing Chinese citizens who are residents of Hong Kong and Macau from moving to Taiwan to engage in “infiltration united front propaganda, disturbance, even spying activities.”

“In the future, in accordance with newly amended regulations, the Taiwan government will convene cross-agency reviews on the relocation applications filed by residents of Hong Kong or Macau.

“Those that are originally from mainland China or who are current or former government or military officials.

“The new measures aim to enhance security and protect national…