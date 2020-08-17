WAEC denies leakage of Maths paper as candidates begin examinations

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

As candidates begin their examinations, the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has denied leakage of its Mathematics paper.

The Head of Public Affairs of WAEC, Mr Demianus Ojijeogu, said the answers in circulation which were believed to be leaked from the Mathematics subject written Monday were fake.

“No, it’s not true. They were fake. Scammers photoshopped past question papers to sway gullible candidates,” he said in reaction to speculations that the paper was exposed.

Like others across the country, candidates writing the examination this year began their registered papers with Mathematics Monday.

The WAEC examinations began four months behind schedule due largely to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Unlike in the past, all candidates writing the paper were seen sitting apart from one another in line with the COVID-19 protocol of the federal government.

Before they began the examination, candidates’ temperatures…