Wait for dialogue with FG, Otuaro begs Delta oil communities, agitators

By Emma Amaize

ASABA- DEPUTY Governor of Delta State, Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, has asked aggrieved oil-bearing Itsekiri, Ijaw, Urhobo, Isoko, Ndokwa, Egbema, Ika ethnic nationalities and agitators in the state to exercise “little more patience”, as Federal Government was putting in place mechanism for result-oriented dialogue.

The ethnic nationalities and agitators, protesting underdevelopment and inclusion in the marginal oil fields in their areas, had weeks ago, given the Federal Government separate ultimatums to address their demands.

They complained few days ago that they had neither heard from the Delta state government, which prevailed on them to shelve disruption of oil operations nor the federal government that promised dialogue.

Last weekend, Ndokwa people laid siege to the Asaba-Kwale-Ughelli dual carriageway for several hours, while Ijaw youths of Gbaramatu Kingdom threatened to barricade the…