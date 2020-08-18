Barcelona sack sporting director Abidal as purge continues

Barcelona have sacked Eric Abidal as sporting director, the club announced in a statement on Tuesday, a day after dismissing coach Quique Setien.

“FC Barcelona and Eric Abidal have reached an agreement for the ending of the contract that united them,” the club said on its website.

Like Setien, Abidal has paid the price after Barca ended a season of internal conflict by surrendering the La Liga title to Real Madrid and then suffering a humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final.

It was Barcelona’s first season without a trophy since 2007.

Setien’s exit was announced on Monday after an emergency board meeting at Camp Nou, which lasted almost six hours.

Abidal, a former French international left-back who won 67 caps, played for Barcelona from 2007 to 2013, during which time he suffered health issues and underwent a liver transplant.

He was appointed sporting director in June 2018

He came unde fire for his handling of the…