Court grants lawyer bail after 6 months in custody for criticising Buhari

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, on Tuesday, granted bail to a legal practitioner and social critic, Emperor Ogbonna, six months after he was detained by the Department of State Service, DSS, for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo granted the lawyer bail after he listened to an application that was argued by his lawyer and human rights activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN.

Ozekhome told the court that the DSS had since March 24, unlawfully detained his client for criticising President Buhari and for his conclusion that citizens could revolt due to harsh living conditions unless the federal government provided a remedy.

Ozekhome contended that action of the secret service amounted to gross abuse of fundamental rights of the Applicant, even as he urged the court to grant him bail on liberal terms.

Besides, he urged the court to invoke constitutional provisions that presumed the Applicant innocent until proved guilty of…