De Gea confident enough to continue as Man United’s starting goalkeeper

Manchester United star David de Gea said he trusts in himself to continue as the club’s number one goalkeeper amid question marks over his future.

De Gea’s position has been criticised in 2019-20 amid his inconsistent form, highlighted by his errors in United’s FA Cup semi-final loss to Chelsea at Wembley last month.

Dean Henderson’s form during his loan spell at Sheffield United, meanwhile, has prompted calls for the Englishman to return to Old Trafford and challenge De Gea for the starting role.

But De Gea, who has won the Premier League, FA Cup, Europa League, EFL Cup and Community Shield since arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2011, is confident in his ability to perform for United.

“I trust in myself,” De Gea – contracted to United until at least June 2023 – said. “I showed my qualities all the years, so I just keep available for the manager.

“I’m always ready to play and try to help the team as always — as I did always.”

United’s season came…