El-Rufai’s Wife seeks Law to castrate rapists

…says 5 minors raped daily in Kaduna State

..Kaduna Speaker promises to expedite action on bill

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Wife of Kaduna State Governor, Hajiya Ummi El-rufai, yesterday appealed to the Kaduna State House of Assembly, KSHA, to establish a law that would ensure the castration of rapists in the state.

She raised alarm that there were three to five cases of rape from all parts of Kaduna on a daily basis.

Hajiya Ummi said an average of five rape cases, especially of minors were reported daily in Kaduna, saying severe penalty for rapists in the state penal code would serve as deterrent to others.

She visited the KSHA ahead of the public hearing on the bill for a law to amend the Kaduna state Penal Code 2017 after the bill scaled through the second reading.

The bill which sought to amend section 258 of the principal law was to be amended so as to make it more effective in protecting the citizens of the state particularly women and children…