Escaped suspect: NANS calls for immediate arrest of Oyo Police Commissioner

…says Commissioner should stand trial in place of the suspect

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called for the immediate arrest of the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Nwachukwu Enuwonwu following the alleged escape of serial rapist and killer, Sunday Shodipe from Police custody in Ibadan.

The student umbrella body also called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu to order the Police Commissioner to produce the suspect within the next 72 hours.

The student umbrella body in a statement signed by its National Public Relations Officer (PRO), Comrade Azeez Adeyemi in Abeokuta on Tuesday, insisted that, if the Oyo State Commissioner of Police fails to produce the suspect within the next 72 hours, he should be made to stand trial in place of the suspect.

The 19-year-old Shodipe, an alleged serial rapist and killer who was facing trial for several killings in Akinyele Local Government Area…