FG moves to revive collapsed industries to create more jobs

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Minister of Industries, Trade, and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi has reiterated the Federal Government’s determination to revive collapsed industries in order to create job opportunities in the country.

The Minster, Adeniyi said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was working assiduously in fine-tuning modalities of addressing the challenges of the collapse of industries in the country.

Adeniyi made this known when he led a Federal Government delegation on a courtesy visit to the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero on Tuesday.

The Minister, represented by his Director Planning, Alhaji Tijjani Babura, said they were in Kano to inspect and assess the affected Industries to see where and how they can be revived.

According to him, “not only the collapsed industries but also how those managing the operation despite economic challenges are supported.

“We are in Kano to inspect and access those industries that collapsed for many years, and…