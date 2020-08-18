How insecurity in Nigeria renders women economically, politically impotent

By Jane Echewedo

The ranging insecurity has been identified as responsible for rendering women economically and politically incapacitated in Nigeria.

The assumption was made by researchers and academicians at a gender-based webinar, organised by Maroon Square and supported by Ross Luxemburg Foundation, to unravel how to tackle the violations of women’s and child rights and provide them adequate security.

Speakers at the conference identified bad governance, unemployment, inadequate basic infrastructure, corrupt practices of government officials, poverty among others that have been causing insecurity in the country.

A historian and researcher, Oliseh Kadishi, spoke on day two of Maroon Square Discourse 2020 on the topic: “Struggle of Women in Nigeria Through History: Women’s Rights and challenge of insecurity in Nigeria”.

Kadishi stated that other causes responsible for women and children’s problems are perceived victimisation, ethnic superiority, religious…