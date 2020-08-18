Man who stabs policeman shot dead in Jerusalem

A man who stabbed a police officer on Monday evening in Jerusalem’s Old City was shot dead by Israeli security forces, police said.

The attacker “was shot dead, a policeman lightly injured,” spokesman Micky Rosenfeld told AFP.

Witnesses said they saw the presumed attacker bloodied and lying on the ground after the incident.

The policeman, aged 19, was stabbed in the chest but had remained conscious, Jerusalem’s Hadassa hospital said in a statement.

A woman near the scene was lightly wounded by police fire, a police statement said.

The attack took place in the centre of the Old City, in occupied east Jerusalem.

[AFP]

