NCDC confirms 417 new COVID-19 case, total infection jumps to 49,485

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 417 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 49,485.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Monday.

According to it, two deaths were recorded in the country.

The NCDC said that till date, 49,485 cases have been confirmed, 36,834 cases have been discharged and 977 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It stated that the 417 new cases were reported from 17 states across the country.

The NCDC data showed that Lagos state, the COVID-19 epicenter country had 207 new cases – the highest for the day; Kaduna – 44; Ondo – 38; Abia-28; Anambra – 21 and Plateau – 20.

Amongst others were Bauchi – 13 , Oyo – 9; Ebonyi – 9; Delta – 7; Edo – 7; Enugu – 6; Niger – 3; Gombe – 2; Ogun – 1; FCT – 1 and Kano -1.

Meanwhile, the Centre noted that for benefit of…