PDP fuelling religious tension in Edo, says APC

By Dapo Akinrefon

All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State, Tuesday, alleged that Governor Godwin Obaseki and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, were fuelling religious tension ahead of the election.

The party frowned at the reaction of PDP to the honorary Itsemakohna (‘This one is ours’) conferred on the APC candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu by the Otaru of Auchi, Alhaji Aliru Momoh, Ikelebe III.

The APC media campaign council chairman, John Mayaki, accused PDP of being insensitive to the cultural and religious diversities in the state.

Mayaki, in a statement, said that Auchi, which is in the northern part of Edo State, popularly called the Afemai or Afenmai region, is a predominantly Muslim area under the traditional leadership of the Otaru.

He said: “The conferment of the Itsemakohna title on Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, as explained by the candidate himself, was a mark of honour indicative of his level of acceptance in all parts of Edo State.

“His personal religion…