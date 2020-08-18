Police invade Abuja hotel, evict pilots, other guests, staffs

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Police officers from Force Headquarters on Tuesday invaded and stopped operations at Stonehedge Hotel at the federal capital, Abuja.

The officers also sealed the hotel after ejecting staff and guests including Pilots and engineering staff of two major national airlines operating in the country.

Aside the airline pilots, more than 50 other guests who were lodging at the hotel and other workers were asked to quit the hotel even though they had paid for their accommodation, something many described as embarrassing and an act of

It was gathered that the hotel has been a subject of legal dispute between the Zamfara State Government and Magajin Garin’s company, Bina Consult and Integrated Services Limited, operator of the facility.

Justice Yusuf Halilu of the federal High Court, Abuja had on October 31, 2019 issued an interim order restraining Zamfara State Government from “taking steps to revoke or terminate the lease agreement pending the hearing…