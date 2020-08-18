S-Kaduna leaders want money for peace, says El-Rufai

Adds: I won’t appease criminals

…Tasks Gen Agwai’s C’ttee on solution to crisis

…CAN offers to partner KDSG on peace

…Gunmen kill over 100 Muslims in Southern Kaduna — Council of Imams, Ulamas

…Govt has questions to answer — Lekwot

By Luminous Jannamike & Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Kaduna State governor, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, has said the crisis in Southern Kaduna is unending because some leaders in the area want money for peace to reign but vowed not to appease criminals.

The governor spoke as the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, yesterday promised to partner Kaduna State Government in finding a lasting solution to killings in the area.

This is even as the Council of Imams and Ulamas in Kaduna State alleged that over 100 Muslims had been killed by Christian militias in Southern Kaduna, lamenting that the killings had gone unreported by the media.

Meanwhile, former Military Governor of old Rivers State, Major-General…