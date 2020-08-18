Shame of a bar – Vanguard News

By Yinka Odumakin

CHIEF John Nwodo, the President Ohanaeze Ndigbo is a lawyer with a gift of the gab. I saw him on television when he was running for president. After summarising the Nigerian affliction, he concluded that “when it is spoilt, Yoruba would say: O ti ra(it is messed up) and when it is irredeemably bad they would say: O ti sedin (it is eaten by maggots). That was original and deep Yoruba by a proper Ibadan boy.

That diagnosis remains valid till date as there is no redemptive factor in Nigeria anymore. There is no salvation anywhere in the country again. Men of God are not different from common criminals. I can’t yet get over the pastor who was accused of laundering almost one billion. The man claimed his church is both for Christians and Muslims.

Lawyers are my issue his week before I begin to hear “touch not my anointing” and other scaremongering.

When we were young, we used to walk with trepidation around lawyers like special creatures. It was as if they…