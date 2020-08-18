UITH health workers embark on 7 days warning strike

Health workers in the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) under the umbrella of Joint Health Staff Union (JOHESU) have begun one-week warning strike.

The notice of the strike was announced on Tuesday, following a meeting held at the university’s premises by executive of the union.

Mr Olutunde Oluwunmi, Chairman of the Union, who spoke with newsmen, said the union embarked on the strike because the demands of the union had not been met by the government, despite several letters and ultimatum issued to the authorities, which had yielded no result.

According to him, the demands of the union include the payment of the promotion arrears of 2009, 2011, 2018 and 2019; denial of promotion of members and arbitrary deductions from salary.

He lamented that drugs were out of stock in the hospital’s National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) for patients.

He stated also that laboratories supplies were given to non experts, while there was also poor staff welfare, such as car and…