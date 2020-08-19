Buhari, Ganduje, Lai Mohammed, NGE, IPI mourn as Wada Maida dies at 70

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of a close ally, friend and associate, Malam Wada Maida, at 70.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, in Abuja last night, said the stewardship and loyalty of the late Maida to the President and the country over many years had been with great distinction.

In a condolence statement, President Muhammadu Buhari said: “I am profoundly shocked by the sudden death of Malam Wada Maida, my former Press Secretary, a man who possessed one of the highest qualities of professional integrity throughout the course of his journalistic career.

“Wada Maida was a very dedicated, hardworking and loyal professional for whom I have the deepest respect and admiration.

“The passion with which Maida did his job accounted for his professional success in life, making it possible for him to attain the pinnacle of excellence in his…