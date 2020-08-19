CNG, Southern Kaduna leaders agree to work for peace

…Form Committees

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has gathered leaders from Southern Kaduna for a peace parley and formed committees with mandate to come up with an acceptable framework for peace.

The occasion was chaired by the Chairman, CNG Board of Trustees (BoT), Nastura Ashir Sheriff.

The committees set up were the economic and empowerment committee, political and social committee and the governance/ law enforcement committee.

CNG also resolved to establish a Non Governmental Organization (NGO) that will accommodate relevant stakeholders with objective mindset to essentially work for restoration of peace, encourage reconciliation and accelerate economic growth mechanisms.

Spokesmen of the CNG, Suleiman Abdulazieez told journalists that the group was poised to work towards ensuring that lasting peace return to southern Kaduna.

He said “at the end of the follow up meeting with relevant stakeholders from southern Kaduna, the participants…