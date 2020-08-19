Epic Games seeks court protection from Apple, as Fortnite row continues

Epic Games said on Monday it was seeking to block Apple’s removal of Fortnite from its app store and has asked a judge to prevent any retaliatory action against its other games in the store.

In its filing, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney said Fortnite had 350 million registered users as of June 2020, but that Apple’s move will stop them from getting the updates needed to play the game’s most popular mode — a “battle royale” match of up 100 players where the last survivor wins.

“Apple’s actions will ‘break’ Fortnite for millions of existing players,” Sweeney wrote, saying Epic updates the game every few weeks. “Because iOS users can no longer update the game, they will be unable to play Fortnite with most other players, who will have the then-current version available on other platforms” such as PCs.

The videogame maker also said Apple will terminate all of Epic Games’ developer accounts and cut it off from its development tools starting on 28 August.

