Kano Court orders woman to undergo psychiatric test for allegedly slaughtering own son

By Bashir Bello

A Kano State High Court has on Wednesday ordered that a woman, identified as Saratu Ya’u be taken to the psychiatric hospital to undergo a test for allegedly slaughtering her 5-year-old son, Buhari Abubakar.

It was gathered that Saratu Ya’u, a 27-year-old woman committed the offence on June 12, 2018, at Sabon Birni Village in Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State.

The Presiding Judge, Ibrahim Karaye, however, adjourned the case until October 8, for a medical report from the test.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Barrister Lamido Sorondinki said Saratu Ya’u (defendant) is facing a one-count charge of culpable homicide.

Sorondinki alleged that Saratu Ya’u had sometimes on June 12, 2018, and at about 8:25 a.m slaughtered her 5-year-old son with a sharp knife leading to his (Buhari Abubakar’s) death.

Sorondinki further approached the court with an application according to section 280 subsection 1,2,3, and 4 of criminal justice law 2019 urging the…