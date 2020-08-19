Obaseki, PDP, fuelling religious tension — APC

By Dapo Akinrefon, Omeiza Ajayi & Ozioruva Aliu

THE All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State, Tuesday, accused Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of fuelling religious tension ahead of the governorship election in the state.

But the PDP, in its reaction, dismissed the allegations, saying it was committed to the peace and unity of the state.

This came on a day 17 factional members of Edo State House of Assembly, claiming to be the authentic assembly, met amidst tight security, alleging that there are plots to attack them.

The APC frowned on the reaction of the PDP to the honorary Itsemakohna title (this is our own) conferred on the APC candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu by the Otaru of Auchi, Alhaji Aliru Momoh, Ikelebe III.

The APC media Campaign Council chairman, John Mayaki, accused the PDP of being insensitive to the cultural and religious diversities in the state.

Mayaki, in a statement, said that Auchi, which is in the northern part of Edo…