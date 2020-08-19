Publisher calls on candidates on plans, policies for persons with disabilities

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As governorship candidates and their supporters intensify campaigns ahead of the Edo Governorship election on September 19, 2020, the Publisher of Disability Advocacy Magazine, Agbo Christian Obiora, Wednesday, called on candidates of political parties vying for the sole governorship position of the state on plans, policies, and programmes for persons with disabilities.

Obiora described the non-inclusion of disability issues by politicians in their campaigns as sadden and gross neglect of these persons in large numbers.

Obiora said: “It is saddened that the campaigns in Edo state for the next governorship election which heated up two weeks ago have been going on without deliberate plans and programmes for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) from any of the candidates.

“I have waited with keen interest as stakeholders in the disability movement in Nigeria to hear the policies and programmes that they have for persons with disabilities in Edo state….