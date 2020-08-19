Samsung rolls out five new devices for seamless work, play

By Prince Osuagwu

In a manner that suggests readiness to reclaim the top spot of Nigeria’s mobile market, device maker, Samsung Electronics has injected five new devices which it said will help users work and play seamlessly as everyone adjust to the new normal of working remotely.

The devices unveiled in a Galaxy Unpacked virtual event, streamed from Korea include: Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra – adjudged the most powerful Note series so far.

Others are the next generation foldable smartphone with enhanced refinements, Galaxy Z Fold2, the stylish and ergonomic earbuds with amazing sound quality, Galaxy Buds Live; versatile tablets for productivity and creativity, Tab S7 and S7+.

There was also Galaxy Watch3, a premium smart watch along with advanced health features. The company said that the devices will seamlessly integrate to empower consumers in navigating a rapidly changing world.

Managing Director, Samsung Nigeria, Mr. Caden Yu, said: “Never before have we…