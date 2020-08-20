After lawyers outcry, NBA withdraws el-Rufai’s invite as speaker

The National Executive Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has resolved that the invitation to the Kaduna State Governor,Nasir El-Rufai by the 2020 Annual General Conference Planning committee be withdrawn and the decision communicated to the Governor.

The ongoing virtual NEC meeting of the NBA is the customary Pre-AGC NEC meeting and it will be the last of the Paul Usoro, SAN led NBA administration.

With participants from all of our 125 branches, the NEC is the highest decision making organ of the NBA after the AGM.

