Court stops food union from holding emergency congress

By Henry Ojelu

The National Industrial Court, NIC, sitting in Lagos has granted an ex parte injunction restraining the executives of the National Union of Food, Beverages and Tobacco Employees, UFBTE, from conducting its emergency conference scheduled for Friday, August 21.

No fewer than 30 aggrieved members of the union, including Abiodun Philips and Lawrance Amechi, had dragged the current executives led Lateef Oyelekan before the court over alleged plans to hold an emergency delegates meeting to elongate their tenure for two years.

The aggrieved members also prayed the court to nullify a purported resolution passed at the National Executive Council, NEC, meeting of union held on February 20, 2019, in Abuja, postponing the period for the conduct of elections into various elective positions of union.

Ruling on the ex parte motion filed by the members on August 10, Justice I. J. Essien granted an interlocutory injunction restraining the union from holding its…