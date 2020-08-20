COVID-19: Humanitarian body to complement FG’s effort to secure economy

The Nigerian Humanitarian Action (NIHA) has expressed commitment to assist the Federal Government’s efforts to secure the economy and lives of the vulnerable from the negative COVID-19 impact.

Mr Kletsaint Akor, Convener and Chief Humanitarian, NIHA, made the pledge at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

Akor noted that COVID-19 had become as devastating to human lives as it had to the socio-economic wellbeing of all Nigerians and other nations worldwide.

He said that NIHA would mobilise and collaborate with humanitarian, professional organisations, individuals and other service-oriented bodies to address the COVID-19 impact on the people and the economy.

He disclosed that NIHA would unveil its Reachout Initiative on Sept. 8, to build institutional synergy to raise 2.4 billion dollars to mitigate the consequences of Covid-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

Akor explained that the initiative was a strategic, non-governmental instrument designed to consolidate the Federal…