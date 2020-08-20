Edo 2020: APC, PDP bicker over alleged shootings at Obaseki’s campaign

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) disagreed over a purported shooting by alleged rival cult groups in the entourage of Governor Godwin Obaseki when he went on a campaign at Igueben in Igueben local government area of Edo Central Senatorial District.

As a result of the alleged incident, APC has demanded investigations into the incident and its previous allegation that the government was importing arms and thugs as escorts into the state.

The Chairman, Edo State Media Campaign Council of the APC, John Mayaki, in a statement alleged that multiple reports confirmed by several residents in Igueben and hospital records indicated that chaos broke out on Wednesday, August 19, at Igueben, around the residence of a PDP Chieftain, Chief Tom Ikimi, when armed thugs escorting the Governor Obaseki’s campaign turned on each other in a wild shooting that sent at least one person to the hospital with a leg…