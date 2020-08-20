Kwara Governor’s Special Adviser on Health Matters resigns

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Special Adviser to Kwara State governor on Health Matters, Professor Wale Suleiman, has resigned his appointment from the government.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has announced his replacement while also appointing retired Brigadier-General Saliu Tunde Bello, one-time Colonel General Staff for the Nigerian contingent in the Liberian war and former military Governor, as his Special Adviser on Security.

He also appointed Aliyu Muyideen, an intelligence and counterterrorism expert, as Senior Special Assistant on Security.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye.

According to the statement, the governor has appointed Adekunle David Dunmade, a professor of otolaryngology and current Director of the University of Ilorin Stem Cell Research Centre, as his new Special Adviser on Health Matters.

Dunmade, who hails from Ifelodun, replaces Prof. Wale…