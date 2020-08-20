Liverpool boss Klopp eager to see Reds at full tilt

Jurgen Klopp expects Liverpool to be quickly into their stride as the Premier League champions prepare for the new campaign with two friendlies in Austria.

The Reds will face Klopp’s childhood club Stuttgart and Austrian champions Salzburg on Saturday and Tuesday respectively.

Arsenal await in the Community Shield on August 29 and Klopp underlined the importance of the two warm-up matches.

“It’s important for us obviously after the mini-break to find our feet as quick as possible,” the Liverpool boss told the club’s official website.

“Training looks really, really good in the moment – this is actually what we expected, the boys didn’t lose a lot from the physical abilities.

“Now [we] are in the middle of the preparation, all the tactical stuff already, so it looks really good in the moment and the two opponents are really good opponents. That will be really tough.

“These are not the most important games in the world but in this moment they are very, very…