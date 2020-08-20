Ralf Rangnick opens up on botched AC Milan move



Ralf Rangnick said it would have made “little sense” to keep star Milan veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic had he replaced Stefano Pioli as head coach.

Rangnick was set to take over from Pioli until Milan opted against a change in the dugout amid the club’s 13-match unbeaten streak to end the 2019-20 season.

Ibrahimovic was instrumental in rejuvenating a struggling Milan side following his January arrival, the 38-year-old finishing the campaign with 11 goals.

The former Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain striker, who scored seven goals following the restart, is in talks to extend his stay by signing a one-year deal.

However, Rangnick said he would not be in favour of prolonging Ibrahimovic’s career with the Rossoneri.

“What you should be asking is: why did Milan turn to me? What did they want to do? Maybe they were looking for a change of direction,” Rangnick told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“It’s not my style to focus on a 38-year-old player, not because of…