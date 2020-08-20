Reactions trail Uzodinma’s ban of Imo ENTRACO

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Reactions have continued to trail the banning of the operations of the Imo State Environmental Transformation Commission, ENTRACO, by Governor Hope Uzodinma.

The ban was as a result of the reports of harassment and intimidation of motorists and traders linked to the officials of the ENTRACO.

This is coming days after Vanguard report on the cries of the Owerri residents concerning the activities of ENTRACO, within and outside the Owerri metropolis.

However, Vanguard moved into the streets of Owerri to capture the mood of the people regarding the pronouncements by the governor, banning ENTRACO and ordered that the police should arrest any official of ENTRACO, seen maltreating motorists and traders in the streets of Owerri.

It was gathered that the ban of ENTRACO operation, has earned the Uzodinma’s administration love, praises and support from the people. They described the government as a listening leadership to the people.

Some…