These worthy conversations must continue ― el-Rufai

By Rasheed Sobowale

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai has reacted to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) withdrawal of the invitation by its 2020 Annual General Conference Planning Committee.

The Governor who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, said he will “continue to contribute to the national conversation”.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of NBA during a virtual meeting on Thursday had rescinded the invitation extended to the governor to speak during its 60th annual Conference.

This was following outrage on social media by young lawyers.

Adekeye in a press statement noted; “When lawyer friends requested Malam Nasir El-Rufai to accept the invitation of the NBA to participate in a panel discussion on national identity, he accepted as part of his commitment to having a national conversation and the evolution of a national consensus.

“NBA platform or not, these worthy conversations must continue. He…