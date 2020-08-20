Uzodinma bars ENTRACO officials from Imo roads

The Imo State government has directed the immediate withdrawal of officials of the Imo State Environmental Transformation Commission (ENTRACO) from the state’s roads and streets.

The directive which was given on Wednesday also includes that the police should arrest and prosecute any official of ENTRACO found on the streets or roads in Imo State demanding or harassing motorists.

The decision was reached after the day’s weekly State Executive Council meeting.

Briefing newsmen, the Commissioner for Information, Chief Declan Emelumba noted that the government had received numerous complaints from members of the public on the nuisance…