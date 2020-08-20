VIDEO: Soldiers descend heavily on applicants of FG’s 1000 jobs per LG in Ibadan

By Adeola Badru

It was a mild drama on Thursday, as officers of the Nigerian Army descended heavily on unemployed citizens who had gone to obtain forms of the Federal Government’s 1000 jobs per Local Government in Oyo State.

The dehumanising and barbaric treatment happened at Ibadan North Local Government Secretariat Agodi Area of the state when the applicants were scrambling helter-skelter to gain entrance into the office where they were to obtain the forms.

All efforts to speak with concerned authorities over this incident proved abortive as of the time of filing this report.

SEE VIDEO HERE:

Vanguard News

Related