ECOWAS donate food items worth $4m to Nigeria, 3 others

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has donated food items worth four million dollars to four member states, including Nigeria, to mitigate impacts of their humanitarian needs.

Ms Fatima Jagne, ECOWAS Commissioner for Gender and Social Affairs, made this known during the commemoration of the 2020 World Humanitarian Day on Wednesday in Abuja,

Jagne, who was represented by Mr Alozie Godfrey from the directorate, said the intervention was aimed at reducing the pains and suffering of those in humanitarian needs.

She said the need for humanitarian services was on the increase worldwide but the challenges of delivering them were also increasing in a world that is conflict and disaster saturated.

Jagne said this, however, called for support of efforts by states and other actors to prevent crisis and build the resilience of the population against natural disasters.

“The ECOWAS commission will continue its collaboration with member states and partners to…