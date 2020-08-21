Edo 2020: DSS invites 10 APC chieftains

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The Department of State Service has invited ten leaders of the APC for a meeting Saturday in its office in Benin City.

The letter by the secret service dated 20th Augusts 2020 with reference No 171/B/122 addressed to Tony Adun (Aka Kabaka) reads: “I am directed to invite you to an important meeting with the State Director of Security.

“You are to come with the following persons: Osakpamwan Eriyo, National Chairman, RTEAN, Ehis Adams, APC Leader Oredo, Osaro Idahosa, APC Leader, Ikpoba-Okha, Okunbor Roberts, APC Leader, Ovia South West LGA, Atarodo, APC member, Kingsley Amedo, APC member, Richard Obe, APC member, Osarobo Idehen, APC member, Dr Emma, APC member.”

The letter indicated that the meeting would hold by 11 am at the DSS Headquarters, No 1 Court Road, GRA, Benin City.

An aide to one of the invitees when contacted on phone confirmed that his boss received such an invitation letter but refused to speak further on it. “Yes, we…