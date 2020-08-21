Gov. blames past leaders for high cost of food

Jigawa Gov. Mohammed Abubakar has blamed the high cost of food in the country on past leaders describing them as chronic importers.

He said this at the virtual inauguration of 12 projects across six geopolitical zones of the country by Dr Ali Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, on Thursday in Abuja.

“Past leaders have been chronic importers,” the governor said.

Abubakar said the food was expensive in Nigeria because there were no policy directions or any form of substitution to importation.

“How can food not be expensive when we inherited a system that has been built on $100 to $120 per barrel of crude and there is no import substitution.

“No clear policy direction has been actualised to reduce importation; we keep making money from oil and spending it on imports,” he said.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari is not to be blamed for the drop in oil price and scarcity of dollars because they are a result of our over-dependence on…