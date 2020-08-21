NASC confiscates fake seeds from FCT Fadama





By Gabriel Ewepu and Alice Ekpang – Abuja

The National Agricultural Seed Council, NASC, has confiscated seeds from Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Agricultural Development Programme, ADP, FADAM, and other local seed dealers during seed inspection in Abuja.

This was made known yesterday, by the Director-General, NASC, Dr Philip Ojo, while conducting journalists round to see the confiscated seeds.

According to Ojo FCT ADP FADAMA did not conform with the government Seed Act, and as such are not certified while those confiscated from other local dealers were expired, fake, or without certification.

He said: “You have seen seeds confiscated and the sellers are not arrested, the law said there should be a first and second chance so the confiscation of the seeds is to remove it from the shelve so that the seeds will not get to the hands of poor and innocents farmers in Nigeria and to send a signal to the sellers…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper