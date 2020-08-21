By Ediri Ejoh

Citing the reports of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, the Society of Petroleum Engineers, SPE, Nigeria Council, has stated that Nigeria spends nothing less than N120 billion on its non-performing refineries annually.

The group therefore called for outright sale of the refineries to save the nation the huge resources while ensuring optimum performance in the hands of the private sector.

Speaking ahead of the SPE Nigeria Energy Industry Transformation Summit, Chairman, SPE Nigeria Council, Mr. Joe Nwakwue, said the refineries are key national assets and it is in national interest that they are optimally run from commercial perspective, adding, however, that the private sector is in better position to do that than the government.

He stated: “It’s important to recognize that it serves no purpose that we have refineries that are sitting idle across the country. They don’t just seat idle, we still spend money to keep them…