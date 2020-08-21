Press Review: Banditry, big issue, says IGP (VIDEO)

Major Headlines for Friday
INSECURITY: Banditry, big issue, most bandits are foreigners, says IGP ;
Law to rejig military coming
EDO ELECTION: PDP not ready for Edo polls, says APC. Votes must count, PDP declares
INEC warns against vote-buying,
Violence Coup in Mali threatens peace, the security of W’Africa – Buhari, as ECOWAS leaders to visit Mali
COVID-19 UPDATE: Drug trial will begin in 13 states soon – PTF, as Lagos records 235 new infections, confirmed cases rise to 50,964
