Stamp Duties collection backed by law – FIRS

Debates on revenue collections from Stamp Duties between Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Nigerian Postal Service ( NIPOST) was brought to a close as FIRS submitted that it was backed by law to collect stamp duties.

Responsibility of stamp duties collection between FIRS and NIPOST was raised at an interactive session on the 2021- 2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework ( MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper ( FSP) organised by Joint Senate Committees on Finance and National Planning in Abuja on Thursday.

Also raised by the committee was why only N500 billion was projected as expected revenues from the stamp duties collection in 2021 budget by the FIRS.

The Chairman of the Joint Committee, Sen. Solomon Adeola (APC Lagos West) had asked the FIRS Executive Chairman, Muhammad Nami, whose responsibility it was to collect the stamp duties.

Adeola had also raised concerns on why N500 billion was projected as revenue collection for 2021 budget as against N1.5 trillion.

Nami, while…