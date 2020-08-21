UNILAG: Buhari sets up Special Visitation Panel

*Asks Babalakin, Ogundipe to step aside pending outcome

*Directs Governing Council to nominate acting VC pending reports of visitation panel

By Joseph Erunke

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has set up a Special Visitation Panel to look into the circumstances that led to the removal of the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

The seven-member panel,headed by Prof. Tukur Sa’ad is directed by the president to conclude its report and submit recommendations within two weeks.

The Director, Press and Public Relations in the Federal Ministry of Education, Bem Goong, hinted late Friday night that the president, in setting up of the panel, asked the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council of the University of Lagos, Dr B.O. Babalakin and the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe to recuse themselves from official duty.

A statement released by Mr Goong, read: “President Muhammadu Buhari has set up a Special Visitation Panel to look into the crisis…