Alleged N1.08bn corruption scandal hits DMO

…Office operating on temporary files, fake documents

…Staff claim estacodes of oversea, local trips not embarked on

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

The Debt Management Office, DMO is currently enmeshed in corruption scandal, Saturday Vanguard can report. Money amounting to N1.08 billion is alleged to be lost from 2017 till date, thereby raising corruption cases the country is battling.

It was learnt that the large-scale financial wrongdoings in the office would likely draw the attention of anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The corruption is allegedly being perpetrated through various means ranging from awards of contracts, operating on temporary files, unauthorized overseas trips, organization of fictitious events, production of fake transport receipts and destruction of official documents.

Chronicle of frauds

In December, 2017, the office requested the then Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun to approve the sum of N90 million to cover travel expenses…