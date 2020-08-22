Anioma youths condemn cult clashes in Delta 

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

ANIOMA Youth Forum – Worldwide, AYF-W, has condemned the renewed violent clashes resulting in the gruesome killings of youths by rival cult groups in Asaba, and other parts of Delta State, urging the state government to redouble its security and youth empowerment efforts.

AYF-W, in a statement by it’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ekwukwo Elvis, said it “notes with nostalgia that although and unfortunately, cult-related killings and other violent crimes have continued to rear its ugly head in Asaba for many years now, this latest one comes with more devastating consequences with lives already lost within a number of days which has left palpable fears and lost of hope in the minds of residents in Asaba metropolis.”

The statement noted that the cult clashes, if not curtailed immediately, “have shown signs of degenerating into what could at best be termed a massacre thereby forever leaving an indelible dent on the image of the…