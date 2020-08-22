‘Boko Haram recruiting fresh members, IDPs may be forced to join’

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Governor of Borno state, Babagana Umara Zulum has raised the alarm that the dreaded Boko Haram sect was recruiting fresh members, mostly from the internally displaced persons, IDPs.

According to the governor,” truly, the Boko Haram sect is working on people to join them. This is frightening. If the IDPs living in camps could not get what they are looking for, especially the opportunity to go back to their various towns and return to the farm, they may be forced to join the Boko Haram sect,” he said.

Zulum spoke in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service, monitored by journalists in Kaduna.

He explained that the IDPs were tired and bored of staying in the camps because they were not getting what they really wanted.

“It is important that they go back to their various towns because no government can continue to be feeding them, continuously,” he said.

He said so far, his government was able to return displaced…