FG Set to sign agreement with concessionaire

…Nigerian Police to Conduct Joint Operations with Niger against Arms Smugglers and Suppliers in Border Arrears – IGP

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi has disclosed that efforts by the federal government to resuscitate and operationalize CCTV Cameras across the country for the purpose of assisting the Nigerian Police and other security agencies in tackling crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping, car snatching and house breaking among others, are at an advanced stage with the Concessionaire ready to replace all broken and vandalized CCTV cameras already installed.

Towards this end, Dinyadi who briefed the media on his stewardship in office to commemorate his one year in office noted that Auditors appointed by the federal government have gone round the country to check all the CCTV installations to see what needs to be done.

The Minister said, “President Muhammadu Buhari is fully committed to resuscitating…