IGP seeks community support to tackle banditry in northwest







Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar has called on communities and other stakeholders to collaborate with security agencies to tackle banditry in the northwest region.

Abubakar made the call during a Town-Hall Meeting on Peace and Security, on Wednesday in Zuru, Zuru Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

He said the call was imperative in view of the important role play by stakeholders in enhancing security and peace restoration process in the society.

Abubakar said: “There is no way security agencies in the country can fight insecurity successfully without the cooperation of the stakeholders.

“State governments are encouraged to form vigilante groups for neighbourhood watch and make laws to regulate their activities so as to support law enforcement agencies in their respective states.

“In a situation where a group of people come together genuinely to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper