LG election in Ondo peaceful, turn out impressive ― Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson

THE local government election in Ondo state kicked off today peacefully across the state with an impressive turn out across the 18 council areas of the state.

Accreditation and voting commenced at about 830am.

Although reports had it that election materials arrived some parts of the council areas late but the electorate waited patiently until the arrival of the officials of the state Independent Electoral Commission ODIEC.

Distribution of election materials at Iyere ward 10 & Isaepe ward 8 in Owo LGA arrived at about 9:30am and accreditation commenced almost immediately.

Recall that two major political parties, the Peoples Democratic Party and Zenith Labour Party did not participate in yesterday’s election in order not legitimize the process.

The state ODIEC Chairman, Prof Yomi Dinakin during an interview said that ten political parties took part in the election.

Over 5000 security personnel were deployed across the state for the election.

In an interview,…