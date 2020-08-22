NSCDC arrests 8 suspected kidnappers in Oyo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Oyo State has arrested eight suspected kidnappers terrorising the people of Ado Awaye, Araromi, Okaka, Ilero and Otu in Itesiwsju Local Government Areas of the state.

This was disclosed in a statement by the corps’ Public Relations Officer, Oluwole Olusegun, and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Ibadan.

Olusegun quoted the Commandant of NSCDC in Oyo State, Iskilu Akinsanya, as saying that the suspects were apprehended by the Agro Rangers Squad of the command.

Akinsanya said that the suspected kidnappers were arrested at about 9:15 pm on Thursday through information received from the Chief Jowuro of Oke-Ogun, Alhaji Baani Abubakar, that suspected kidnappers operating in the area were spotted in Bobajiroro Hotel, Oke Adeta, Iseyin.

“The eight suspected kidnappers which consist of six males and two females were arrested at the Bobajiroro Hotel.

” During cross examination of the suspects, one of the trailed…